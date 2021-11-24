Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Optimism Growing About 76ers Center Joel Embiid Returning to Play Saturday vs. Timberwolves

Author:

There is optimism that 76ers center Joel Embiid will return to play on Saturday vs. the Timberwolves following a three-week absence because of a reported positive COVID-19 test, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Embiid reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 8, amid an outbreak of the virus on the team. Veteran forward Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle had all been placed in the league's health and safety protocol prior to Embiid's reported positive test. 

It is unknown if Embiid is vaccinated. But coach Doc Rivers did confirm earlier this week that Embiid had returned to the facility to re-engage in workouts.

The four-time All-Star has missed eight games due to the reported positive test. He has played in nine games this season, averaging a team-high 21.4 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and four assists per game. 

If he is unable to return on Saturday vs. the Timberwolves, The Athletic is reporting Monday, Nov. 29 against the Magic as another return date for Embiid. 

Philadelphia enters Wednesday night's game vs. the Warriors at 10–8 on the season, putting them tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks, Bucks and Celtics are also all 10–8. Tipoff for Wednesday's game is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Tipoff for Saturday's game vs. Minnesota is set for 6 p.m. ET.

