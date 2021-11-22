Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
LeBron James Suspended One Game, Isaiah Stewart Two Games for Scuffle

Author:

The NBA has announced that Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games and Lakers forward LeBron James one game for an altercation Sunday night

James hit Stewart in the face when boxing him out for a rebound that left him bloodied. As a result, Stewart had to be restrained by several teammates and he made multiple attempts to bullrush his way through people to confront James. Stewart was assessed two technical fouls while James was given a flagrant 2. Both were ejected.  

Stewart's suspension was attributed to his "escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively" pursuing James. The Lakers star was suspended just one game for "recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and and initiating an on-court altercation." Both players will serve their suspensions without pay. 

Stewart will miss Detroit's Tuesday matchup with the Heat and its Wednesday game against the Bucks. James will miss the Tuesday game at Madison Square Garden when the Lakers are hosted by the Knicks.  

