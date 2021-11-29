Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Report: Nuggets Forward Michael Porter Jr. Expected to Miss Rest of Season Due to Back Surgery

Author:

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to back surgery, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to The Denver Post's Mike Singer, Porter is tentatively scheduled to undergo the surgical procedure Wednesday.

Porter's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told the Post, "We are extremely optimistic that he’ll make a full recovery."

Last week, the Post reported Porter had a nerve issue that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. He hasn't played since Nov. 6 and has appeared in just nine games this season. 

The 23-year-old has already undergone two back surgeries—one in college and one after he was drafted in 2018 that cost him his entire rookie season.

In September, Porter agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $207 million with the Nuggets. 

During the 2020–21 season, he averaged career highs in points (19.0), rebounds (7.3) and assists per game (1.1). He also shot career marks from the field (54%) and the three-point line (45%). 

Denver enters Monday's game vs. the Heat having lost six straight contests. The Nuggets sit at 9–10 on the season. Star point guard Jamal Murray is currently also out indefinitely as he rehabs a torn ACL. And 25-year-old reserve guard P.J. Dozier is also expected to miss the rest of this season after suffering a torn ACL last week.

