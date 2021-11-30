Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom said that he is willing to have a conversation with LeBron James to "educate him" on human rights violations in China. Freedom has been critical of James and Nike in the past for not speaking up about the the subject.

"Sure, I'd love to sit down and talk to him," Freedom told reporters on Tuesday, per ESPN. "I'm sure it's going to be a very uncomfortable conversation for him. I don't know if he's gonna want that. I'll make that really comfortable for him.

"I don't know if he's educated enough, but I'm here to educate him and I'm here to help him, because it's not about money. It's about morals, principles and values. It's about what you stand for. There are way bigger things than money. If LeBron stopped making money now, his grandkids and grandkids and grandkids can have the best life ever."

Freedom became a U.S. citizen on Monday and legally changed his last name to celebrate the occasion. In the past, he has repeatedly called out James and Nike for not speaking up against China for their treatment of the ethnic Uyghur population in the country's Xinjiang province.

On Nov. 18, Freedom tweeted several designs for shoes that depicted James with bags of money and being crowned. One design read, "Hey still researching and getting educated?"

Earlier this month, James was asked about Freedom's criticism. He said Freedom was "not someone I will give my energy to," and went on to say that the Celtics big man had an opportunity to speak with him after a game, but instead walked by him in the hallway.

During a TV appearance on Fox News, Freedom refuted that claim and said James was the one who walked past him. He reiterated his side of things on Tuesday as well.

"He's lying 100%," Freedom told Fox News. "First of all, he's lying about that too because I actually walk out a tunnel and I stopped to take a picture with a kid and he was right behind me. He was the one to literally walk right past me and didn't say anything."

The Celtics and Lakers don't square off again until Dec. 7 on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.

