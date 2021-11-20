Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
NBA
LeBron James Not Giving Any Energy to Enes Kanter's Recent Criticism

Author:

While LeBron James spoke with reporters about the Lakers' 130-108 loss to the Celtics, he also made it clear that he would not give any of his energy to Celtics forward Enes Kanter, who recently called out Los Angeles's superstar.

On Thursday, Kanter wrote in a tweet, sharing that James was built on "money over morals."

"Sad and disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice," Kanter tweeted. "They really do shut up and dribble when Big Boss says so. Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?"

During pregame warmups, as James was putting up shots inside TD Garden on Friday night, Kanter walked past him on the court. Kanter wore the shoes depicting James during Saturday's matchup. James told reporters that Kanter should approach him directly.

"He [Kanter] saw me in the hallway tonight and he walked right past me," James said.

Kanter has been very outspoken against Nike co-founder Phil Knight and the company's alleged links forced labor in China.

"Nike remains vocal about injustice here in America, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent," Kanter said, in a post which featured the hashtags #HypocriteNike and #EndUyghurForcedLabor.

"You do not address police brutality in China, you do not speak about discrimination against the LGBTQ community, you do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China, you are scared to speak up."

Kanter wore customized shoes with the words "Modern Day Slavery" and "No More Excuses" written on them in the Celtics' overtime win on Oct. 25 against the Hornets.

Then, a day later, the 29-year-old called out Knight in saying that he could come witness the injustices with his "own eyes" while also tagging James and Michael Jordan's Instagram handles saying "you guys are welcome to come too."

The U.S. State Department estimated that more than two million members of the Uyghur community and other ethnic minorities have been detained in internment camps in Xinjiang since 2017, according to CNN.

While Nike did not respond to Kanter's most recent comments, the company said it is "committed to ethical and responsible manufacturing and we uphold international labor standards. We are concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region."

Kanter played 16 minutes in the Celtics' win on Friday, recording five points, seven rebounds and one assist. 

