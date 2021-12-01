Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Suns Tie Franchise Record 17-Game Win Streak With Victory Over Warriors

Author:

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns tied a franchise record of 17 straight wins by beating the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday night in an early showdown between the NBA’s top teams.

The Suns won despite losing star guard Devin Booker to a left hamstring injury in the second quarter. He had 10 points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. The 25-year-old appeared to get hurt when driving to the basket for a layup, grabbing at the back of his left leg before walking to the locker room a few minutes before halftime.

Even without Booker, the Suns led 56-54 at halftime and 80-78 going into the fourth quarter. The game stayed tight, and neither team led by double digits until Landry Shamet knocked down a 3-pointer—on an assist by Paul—with 54.4 seconds left.

It was a highly anticipated showdown, as Suns and Warriors have the NBA’s best records. It was also the first time in league history that two teams from the same division played each other with winning percentages of .850 or higher after at least 20 regular-season games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The game mostly lived up to the hype—at least until the Warriors, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, went cold in the fourth quarter.

SI Recommends

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 28 points. Stephen Curry—who came into the game averaging 28.6 points per game—had 12 points on 4 of 21 shooting, including 3 of 14 from three-point range.

The Suns limited the Warriors to just 42 points in the second half.

The Suns and Warriors are now both 18–3. The only other time Phoenix has won 17 straight games was during the 2006-07 season. They’ll go for their franchise record 18th win against the Pistons on Thursday.

The Suns hadn’t lost since Oct. 27, when Harrison Barnes hit a game-winning three at the buzzer for the Sacramento Kings.

More NBA Coverage:

Who Is to Blame for Lakers' Struggles?
The Suns Have Won 16 in a Row. It's Been Spectacular.
NBA Power Rankings: Suns Vs. Warriors, What Every Team Should Be Thankful For

YOU MAY LIKE

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

Aug 26, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Shuai Peng of China reacts after winning a point against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States in a first round match on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

EU Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Tennis Star Peng Shuai Is Safe

The Chinese tennis star's recent video call with Olympic officials has not eased worldwide concern.

raisel iglesias
MLB

Report: Angels, RP Raisel Iglesias Agree to Four-Year Deal

Iglesias shined with the Angels in 2020, posting a 2.57 ERA with 103 strikeouts over 70 innings and 34 saves.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) dribbles around Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus
College Basketball

No. 1 Duke Goes Cold in Final Minutes of Loss to Ohio State

The Buckeyes held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from 15 points down to beat the Blue Devils.

Brian Kelly , named LSU Head Football Coach arrives at the Baton Rouge Airport.. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
College Football

The Highlights of Brian Kelly's $100M-Plus Contract

The new LSU head coach's contract makes him the highest paid coach at a public university thanks to his yearly salary and bonuses.

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) celebrates with teammate guard Joseph Girard III (11) following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Carrier Dome.
College Basketball

Syracuse Hands Indiana First Loss in Double-OT Shootout

Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim added a career-high 26 to lead Syracuse in a 112–110 win over the Hoosiers.

devin booker
NBA

Devin Booker Leaves Game vs. Warriors With Hamstring Injury

Booker had 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting in 15 minutes before exiting in the second quarter and being ruled out for the rest of the game.

gary sanchez
MLB

Non-Tender Deadline: Yanks Keep Sánchez, Tigers' Boyd Released

Tuesday night marked the deadline for teams to tender contracts to players on their 40-man rosters. Find out which players are now free agents.