Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Enes Freedom Checks Into Game for First Time Since Name Change

Author:

Days after legally changing his name, Enes Kanter Freedom heard it announced while playing in an NBA game for the first time.

Freedom entered Wednesday night's home game against the 76ers midway through the first quarter, and received a loud ovation from the Boston crowd. He waved toward the seats in acknowledgement shortly after stepping onto the court.

Freedom has made headlines recently for his comments toward Lakers star LeBron James, saying he would like "educate" James on human rights violations in China. Freedom has been critical of James and Nike in the past for not speaking up about the the subject.

"Sure, I'd love to sit down and talk to him," Freedom told reporters on Tuesday, per ESPN. "I'm sure it's going to be a very uncomfortable conversation for him. I don't know if he's gonna want that. I'll make that really comfortable for him.

SI Recommends

"I don't know if he's educated enough, but I'm here to educate him and I'm here to help him, because it's not about money. It's about morals, principles and values. It's about what you stand for. There are way bigger things than money. If LeBron stopped making money now, his grandkids and grandkids and grandkids can have the best life ever."

Freedom has also called out Nike and its co-founder, Phil Knight, on Instagram for what he called "slave labor camps" in China. He also tagged James and Michael Jordan in his post.

"Nike remains vocal about injustice here in America, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent," said Kanter, in a post which featured the hashtags #HypocriteNike and #EndUyghurForcedLabor.

"You do not address police brutality in China, you do not speak about discrimination against the LGBTQ community, you do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China, you are scared to speak up."

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Coleman
College Football

No. 1 Slot Kevin Coleman Scores Four TDs in Four Different Ways

SI99 recruit from St. Louis the latest Freak of the Week honoree

atlanta-braves-world-series
Sportsperson

Braves, Bucks Among Nominees for SI's Team of the Year

The Sports Illustrated Awards will be announced on Dec. 7.

lamelo-ball-hornets
Sportsperson

Ball, Franco Among SI's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Nominees

The Sports Illustrated Awards will be announced on Dec. 7.

marcus-freeman
College Football

Source: Notre Dame Expected to Offer Marcus Freeman HC Job

Freeman, 35, joined Notre Dame's staff this season after previously coaching at Cincinnati and Purdue.

March 5, 2020; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees walks amongst the players during Notre Dame's first spring football practice at the Irish Athletics Center.
College Football

Sources: Notre Dame OC Rees Turns Down Opportunity at LSU

The 29-year-old will stay in South Bend instead of making the move to Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly.

Sep 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) exits the dugout to begin warming up before his start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
MLB

Stroman Breaks News of His Three-Year Contract With Cubs

The righthander was an All-Star in 2019, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 and has split seven seasons between the Blue Jays and the Mets.

marcell ozuna
MLB

Leaked Video Appears to Show Braves' Ozuna Grab Wife's Neck

Ozuna was suspended for 20 games after being arrested in May for domestic violence charges that were later reduced to misdemeanors.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.