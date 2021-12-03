After 10 years leading the Trail Blazers front office, general manager Neil Olshey has been fired by the franchise. The decision comes at the end of an investigation into "concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility," the team says in a statement.

In early November, the franchise launched an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against Olshey. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported employees alleged that Olshey helped foster "a toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics."

Haynes broke the news that Olshey was fired, moments before Portland announced the decision.

"Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it," the Trail Blazers statement says. "We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment.

"Joe Cronin has been promoted to interim General Manager while the organization's leadership conducts a search for a permanent replacement."

Olshey came under fire during the offseason, after hiring first-year coach Chauncey Billups, despite concerns about a 1997 rape allegation stemming from his time playing for the Boston Celtics.

"We took the allegations very seriously and treated them with the gravity that they deserved," Olshey said at the time. "Even though other NBA organizations, business partners, television networks and regional networks have all enthusiastically, in the past and present, offered Chauncey high-profile positions within their organizations, we wanted to make sure we have our own thorough process because some things are just bigger than basketball."

Cronin, who steps in for Olshey, has been the team's director of player personnel since 2014. He has been in charge of managing the salary cap and oversees its scouting operation. He has been a member of the Trail Blazers organization for 15 years.

Portland is currently 11–12 on the season, sitting a half-game back of Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers for the seventh and eighth spots in the Western Conference.

More NBA Coverage:

For more news on the Portland Trail Blazers, head over to All Trail Blazers.