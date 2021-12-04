Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
NBA
LaMelo Ball Among Four Hornets Players in COVID-19 Protocols

Author:

The Hornets announced that LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Before the team's announcement Saturday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Ball and Rozier were expected to miss several games. 

Without Ball, the Hornets will have to do without their team leader in points (20), rebounds (7.7) and assists (8.3) per game along with his starting backcourt partner in Rozier. The Hornets are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Players who test positive can clear COVID-19 protocols with two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. This week, LeBron James was cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols after returning two negative COVID-19 tests, allowing him to play in Friday's matchup with the Clippers.

Otherwise, players must spend 10 days in isolation away from the team without conducting physical activity. After the isolation period, players must then go through cardiac screening and reconditioning.

The NBA announced Friday that players who have not received booster a COVID-19 vaccine will be subject to gameday testing starting Dec. 17. Meanwhile, team personnel who don't receive boosters will not be permitted to interact with players or continue as Tier 1 employees, per Charania

