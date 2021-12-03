Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
LeBron James

LeBron James Clears NBA's Health, Safety Protocols After Negative COVID-19 Tests

Author:

Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols after two negative COVID-19 tests. He will play in Friday's game against the Clippers, the league announced on Thursday.

Since James's return to Los Angeles from Sacramento on Tuesday, he recorded eight negative tests. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, his test in Sacramento was a false positive. 

According to the league's statement, James was initially placed in the league's health and safety protocols on Nov. 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results. This included an initial positive test was collected on Nov. 29.

SI Recommends

After tests were confirmed that James was not positive—per the league's rules and protocols from the '19–20 season restart in Orlando—the "sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments," the league said in a statement.

James, as a result, "underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result."

The four-time NBA champion has averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 total rebounds and 6.8 assists this season. Without James, the Lakers defeated the Kings 117–92 on Tuesday.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Gabe Dindy
Play
College Football

Countdown to Signing Day: Bob Stoops Visits Oklahoma's Top Commit

Updates on the biggest names in college football recruiting as they come in

miami-hurricanes-helmet
College Football

Miami Football's AD Search Reportedly a 'Mess'

Several AD candidates said it seems like 'everyone is in charge, no one is in charge.'

Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall leads his team onto the field prior to their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
College Football

Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall Abruptly Steps Down

The chaos of the coaching carousel from this week involving Billy Napier, Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly gave him "a sense of clarity."

Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Extra Mustard

Some Oklahoma Players Predict Brent Venables As Next Coach

The Sooners are currently searching for a long-term replacement.

muhammad-ali-legacy-2.jpg
Sportsperson

SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Winner to Be Announced Dec. 8

Named for Ali in 2015, the award is presented to the athlete or former athlete who best embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy.

Yunus Musah scores for Valencia
Soccer

U.S.'s Musah Has Goal, Assist in Copa Del Rey Win

Musah took full advantage of the talent gap between Valencia and sixth-tier Utrillas.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Austin Ekeler is poised for another huge week in a battle vs. the Bengals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 800th career goal
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores 800th Career Goal for Club, Country

The Manchester United star tallied two goals in a 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.