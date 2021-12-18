Anthony Davis reportedly sprained the MCL in his left knee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Lakers superstar underwent an MRI on Saturday, revealing the diagnosis that will have him sidelined for four weeks at least.

Davis had a chaotic outing against the Timberwolves on Friday, rolling his ankle in the first quarter before quickly returning from the locker room. The forward then left the game in the third quarter, clutching his left knee as he fell to the ground in the tunnel at Target Center as he struggled to get to the locker room.

Injuries have plagued his career, and Davis’s teammates shared their concern for Davis after the game.

“My concern is always for his health,” LeBron James said, per the Los Angeles Times. “You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like A.D. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above’s hands.”

More NBA Coverage:

• Five Trade Candidates to Watch

• NBA Draft Big Board: Jabari Smith Jr. Is the New No. 1

• NBA Rookie Rankings: Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes Lead Charge

• Steph Curry Is the Three-Point King. Where Does He Rank Among the NBA's Greats?