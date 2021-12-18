Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Report: Anthony Davis Suffers MCL Sprain, Out for Four Weeks

Author:

Anthony Davis reportedly sprained the MCL in his left knee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania

The Lakers superstar underwent an MRI on Saturday, revealing the diagnosis that will have him sidelined for four weeks at least. 

Davis had a chaotic outing against the Timberwolves on Friday, rolling his ankle in the first quarter before quickly returning from the locker room. The forward then left the game in the third quarter, clutching his left knee as he fell to the ground in the tunnel at Target Center as he struggled to get to the locker room. 

Injuries have plagued his career, and Davis’s teammates shared their concern for Davis after the game. 

“My concern is always for his health,” LeBron James said, per the Los Angeles Times. “You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like A.D. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above’s hands.”

