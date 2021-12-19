Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
NBA
Report: Cavaliers vs. Hawks, Nuggets vs. Nets Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

evan-mobley-ricky-rubio

A pair of NBA contests were postponed Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Cleveland vs. Atlanta was the first game to be postponed Sunday morning. The contest was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Cleveland's roster, which includes rookie center Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers are short of the eight-player minimum necessary to play.

Denver's matchup in Brooklyn was postponed shortly after the Cleveland announcement. The Nets are currently facing a wave of COVID-19 absences, with the addition of Kevin Durant marking the eighth absence on Brooklyn's roster.

Sunday's postponements are the third and fourth of the 2021-22 season. The NBA has been hit by a wave of COVID-19 absences in recent weeks, including stars James Harden, Anthony Edwards and Trae Young. 

• NBA Draft Big Board: Jabari Smith Jr. Is the New No. 1
• Steph Curry Is the Three-Point King. Where Does He Rank Among the NBA's Greats?
NBA Rookie Rankings: Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes Lead Charge

