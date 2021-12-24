Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
NBA
Publish date:
Player(s)
CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum’s Collapsed Right Lung Is Fully Recovered, Blazers Say

Author:

The Trail Blazers announced guard CJ McCollum has recovered from his collapsed right lung and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Portland star suffered the injury during the team’s 145–117 loss to the Celtics earlier this month. He has averaged 20.6 points and 4.5 assists on 39.3% from three through 24 games this season. McCollum has now been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said McCollum has returned to doing cardio, per Bleacher Report’s Sean Highkin

Portland sits 10th in the Western Conference at 13–19 and is coming off of a 111–97 loss to the Pelicans. The Blazers were slated to play the Nets on Thursday but the game was postponed as Brooklyn faces a COVID-19 outbreak with a limited roster, reflecting a growing trend around the league. 

