Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Celtics Legend and 10-Time NBA Champion Sam Jones Dies at 88

Author:

The Celtics announced that 10-time NBA champion Sam Jones died Thursday evening in Florida. He was 88 years old.

Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss told the Associated Press that Jones had recently been hospitalized due to his failing health. The team paid tribute to Jones with a moment of silence before Friday's game against the Suns.

Known for his clutch scoring ability, the Celtics drafted Jones with the eighth pick in the 1956 NBA draft out of North Carolina Central. He played 12 years—from '57 to '69—as part of a Boston dynasty.

“You look at the championships and what he did, it’s obviously a big loss for the community here,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Friday.

During his career, Jones won 10 NBA titles, including eight alongside Bill Russell—the second most of any player in NBA history. He averaged 17.7 points and nearly five rebounds per game. In the 1964–65 season, Jones led the league in scoring with 25.9 points per game.

SI Recommends

08-Sam-Jones-005530002.jpg

Jones's No. 24 jersey was retired in the rafters of Boston Garden, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

He is also a member of the NAIA Basketball Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and earned a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team that was announced earlier this year.

"Sam Jones will be remembered as one of the most prolific champions in all of professional sports," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Friday.

More NBA Coverage:

Kyrie Irving's Uneasy Return to the Court
LeBron at Center? Lakers Might Be On to Something
The Warriors' Quest to Achieve What Other Dynasties Couldn't
How LaMelo Ball Made a Difference in Charlotte

YOU MAY LIKE

becky hammon
WNBA

Report: Spurs’ Hammon Close to Deal to Become Aces’ Head Coach

The Spurs’ assistant coach has been with San Antonio for the past six seasons.

GM Trent Baalke looks on as Urban Meyer speaks during a Jaguars press conference
NFL

Mailbag: How Did GM Trent Baalke Survive in Jacksonville?

And what does it mean for the Jags’ coaching search? Plus, Watson’s next team, Matt Rhule’s future, Washington’s QB situation and more!

Colorado Buffaloes
College Football

Colorado Assistant Football Coach Loses ’Everything’ in Colorado Wildfires

Buffaloes inside linebackers coach Mark Smith tweeted Thursday that he lost his home in the Colorado wildfires.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Placed on COVID-19 List

Cousins will be out Sunday for Minnesota's game against Green Bay.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo handles the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals
NBA

Report: Lakers Trading Rondo to Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trading Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 67 years old, Ric Flair is still a beast - IMAGE
Extra Mustard

Ric Flair Reveals He's Rooting for Michigan in CFP

The Nature Boy also had a message for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Play
Betting

Rose Bowl Betting Preview: Ohio State vs. Utah

Betting insight and analysis for the Rose Bowl matchup featuring No. 11 Utah and No. 6 Ohio State.

QB_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford will find his stride on the road in Week 17 at the Ravens.