December 31, 2021
NBA
Draymond Green

Draymond Green Blasts NBA Over Warriors-Nuggets Postponement

As another NBA game was postponed Thursday due to the COVID-19 surge across the league, Draymond Green tweeted a three-part rant, blasting the league. 

He continued, saying Denver “got to sneak a win when we weren’t at full strength.” Golden State lost to the franchise, 89-86, on Tuesday without some of their best players on the court.  

The Nuggets placed head coach Mike Malone, two assistant coaches and players Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland in the league’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Additionally, Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar were all questionable due to injuries. 

The franchise does not have a G League affiliate, making it difficult to call up players or find replacements for Thursday night's scheduled game. This is the 11th NBA game postponed this season as COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the league. 

