Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr.

Report: Rockets Suspend Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. One Game After Halftime Incidents

Author:

The Rockets are suspending guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for one game after poor behavior during Saturday's loss against the Nuggets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They will serve the suspension Monday and miss the team's game against the 76ers. 

Rockets assistant coach John Lucas called out Porter and Wood at halftime on Saturday which led to a heated exchange with Porter, who ended up promptly leaving the arena, per ESPN and The Athletic. Wood was benched for the second half. 

Lucas's criticism in the locker room reportedly centered around Wood and his effort level. Wood was benched to start the game because he missed a mandatory COVID-19 testing window, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

SI Recommends

Last year, Porter was traded by the Cavs after he reportedly lost his temper because his locker was moved. He was subsequently traded to the Rockets. Before his reported outburst, Porter was also charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and possession of marijuana. 

Houston enters Monday night last in the Western Conference at 10–27. The Rockets have lost nine of their last ten, including seven straight.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Canelo Álvarez (right) is Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fighter of the Year.
Boxing

Sports Illustrated’s Fighter of the Year Is…

One boxer stood above all in 2021.

Greg Jennings and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers during a game.
Extra Mustard

Greg Jennings: Relationship With Rodgers is ‘Non-Existent’

Jennings, the recipient of Rodgers' first career touchdown, discussed his former teammate breaking Brett Favre's record.

david-culley-houston-texans
NFL

Report: Texans Expected to Retain David Culley For 2022

He will be back on Houston's sideline in 2022, per a new report.

Auburn's Walker Kessler dribbles
College Basketball

Baylor Still No. 1 in Men's AP Poll; Auburn Rises

There wasn't much movement in this week's top 10 as conference play begins in earnest.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Are the Bulls Legit Title Contenders?

DeMar DeRozan’s recent heroics has Chicago atop the Eastern Conference.

antonio-brown2
NFL

Tony Dungy on AB: ‘Don't Sign Him Until He Gets Some Help’

The Super Bowl winning coach had plenty to say about Antonio Brown.

Lukaku-Tuchel-Chelsea-Rift
Soccer

Tuchel, Lukaku to Have Talks Amid Rift at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku, who missed Sunday's draw with Liverpool, had said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like the manager's style of play.

Ferran Torres joins Barcelona
Soccer

Barça Can't Register Ferran Torres Yet After His Transfer

Barcelona’s director of football said the club knew there was no room for Torres in the squad “in terms of salaries” when he was bought from Manchester City.