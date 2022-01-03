The Rockets are suspending guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for one game after poor behavior during Saturday's loss against the Nuggets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. They will serve the suspension Monday and miss the team's game against the 76ers.

Rockets assistant coach John Lucas called out Porter and Wood at halftime on Saturday which led to a heated exchange with Porter, who ended up promptly leaving the arena, per ESPN and The Athletic. Wood was benched for the second half.

Lucas's criticism in the locker room reportedly centered around Wood and his effort level. Wood was benched to start the game because he missed a mandatory COVID-19 testing window, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Last year, Porter was traded by the Cavs after he reportedly lost his temper because his locker was moved. He was subsequently traded to the Rockets. Before his reported outburst, Porter was also charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Houston enters Monday night last in the Western Conference at 10–27. The Rockets have lost nine of their last ten, including seven straight.

More NBA Coverage: