Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr. Leaves Game at Halftime After Argument

Author:

During halftime of Saturday night’s game between the Rockets and Nuggets in Denver, Houston guard Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly got into a heated discussion and refused to return to the court. He eventually left the Toyota Center during the second half, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rockets assistant John Lucas reportedly called out the team at halftime, specifically focusing on the effort level of Christian Wood, who was benched to start the game after missing a COVID-19 test, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. A heated exchange ensued, and Porter left the arena entirely.

The Nuggets went on to win, 124–111. Porter finished the game with eight points and three assists on 3-for-5 shooting in 16 minutes.

SI Recommends

Porter, 21, was at the center of a similar incident earlier in his career. As a member of the Cavaliers, he reportedly was involved in a locker room dispute surrounding his locker assignment. Porter threw food and grew angry when his locker was moved to the wall where younger and end-of-bench players reside. Cleveland eventually traded Porter for a second-round pick.

Porter, who was the No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft, has started 22 games for the Rockets this season, averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a TD
College Football

Bowls Roundup: Best From the New Year's Day Games

A thrilling Rose Bowl has been the story of the day so far.

nfl-week-17-preview
NFL

Big Sunday for Lance and Burrow; Bruce Arians and His Sad, Small Words

Plus, Kirk Cousins as still the (near) future in Minnesota, Trevor vs. Mac, and more!

kirk herbstreit
College Football

Herbstreit Clarifies Comments About Players Not Loving Football

In discussing players who have opted out of bowl games, Herbstreit said that today’s era of players, “doesn't love football.”

demar derozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Hits Game-Winner in Second Straight Game

For the second night in a row, DeRozan hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Bulls to victory.

matt corral
College Football

Video: Ole Miss' Matt Corral Suffers Leg Injury vs. Baylor

Corral's was brought down awkwardly and had his leg rolled up on late in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.

logan diggs
College Football

Notre Dame RB Apologizes for Performance vs. Oklahoma State

The Irish held a 28–7 lead over Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl before surrendering 30 unanswered points in a 37–35 defeat.

Notre Dame players take the field prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.
College Football

Notre Dame Hasn’t Won a Major Bowl Game Since Before BCS Era

The Fighting Irish’s last major bowl win came during the 1994 Cotton Bowl over Texas A&M.

jaxon smith-njigba
College Football

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes History in Rose Bowl

With two of Ohio State's top wideouts not playing, Smith-Njigba stepped up for a record-breaking performance.