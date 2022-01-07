Skip to main content
Report: Kawhi Leonard Returning This Season ‘Is Within Reach’

The Clippers may get their star back sooner than expected as Kawhi Leonard’s ACL rehab is reportedly ahead of schedule, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes said on TNT Thursday night.

According to Haynes, a return this season “is within reach” as he increased his workload within recent weeks, continuing to build his strength. 

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year partially tore his ACL during the Clippers’ 2020–21 Western Conference semifinals series against the Jazz, and went on to have surgery to repair the injury during the offseason. 

The forward averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals last season. He was re-signed with the Clippers during the offseason for a reported four-year, $176.3 million deal, per Haynes. 

Heading into Thursday’s game against the Suns, Los Angeles sits 19–19 and eighth in the Western Conference standings.

