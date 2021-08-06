Sports Illustrated home
Report: Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has decided to re-sign with the Clippers in free agency, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes. 

Terms of the deal are still being discussed, per Yahoo! Sports.

Leonard, 30, opted out of his $36 million player option to become a free agent in order to reach the new deal. 

The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season, and was named All-NBA First Team for the third time. 

He was averaging 30.4 points per game in the playoffs until he suffered a partially torn ACL in the Western Conference semifinals against the Jazz and missed the rest of the postseason. Los Angeles was eventually eliminated in six games by the Suns in the Western Conference finals with Leonard sidelined. 

Leonard had offseason surgery to repair his ACL and it is unclear when he will return to play for the Clippers in what will be his 10th year in the NBA. 

L.A. have been relatively quiet this week, reportedly bringing back both Nic Batum and Reggie Jackson in free agency.

