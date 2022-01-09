Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Warriors’ Steph Curry, Draymond Green React to News of Klay Thompson's Return on Sunday

Warriors star Klay Thompson will make his season debut on Sunday after missing each of the past two seasons due to significant injuries.

In Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson tore his ACL and missed the entire 2019–20 season as a result. Then, in November ’20, he tore his Achilles and was forced to miss the subsequent season.

“Dub Nation, I'm back,” Thompson said in a video announcing his return.

He laster said in a statement posted by the Warriors: “I hate to use the phrase ‘can't wait’ because I love to be present in my life. But I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior.”

“Klay Day!!!,” forward Draymond Green tweeted, following news of Thompson's return. "Loading... I'm excited as hell!"

SI Recommends

“His perseverance throughout these last couple years has been insane,” Green added in a team-released video. “You're talking a guy who rarely misses games, let alone missing two seasons in a row.”

Star guard Stephen Curry said in the same video, “I'm excited that he gets to showcase who he really is again. He's put in so much work over these last two years to come back from two tough injuries. We've see it behind the scenes and he deserves another opportunity to go out there and show the world what he's about.”

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Saturday that Thompson is going to start for the Warriors upon his return.

Golden State (29–9) is currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Tipoff for their game Sunday vs. Cleveland (22–17) is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

Inside the Year of the NBA's Replacement Players
Kyrie Irving Is Back, But Where Does That Leave the Nets?
The Warriors' Quest to Achieve What Other Dynasties Couldn't
 NBA Year in Review: The Good, Bad and Ugly

YOU MAY LIKE

Vic Fangio coaches for the Broncos.
NFL

Broncos, Coach Vic Fangio Parting Ways After Three Seasons

He won only 19 games during his tenure with the Broncos.

Tennessee Titans Jayon Brown & Rashaan Evans
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Team Defenses

A win against the Texans would give the Titans home-field advantage.

Travis Kelce
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs still have a shot at a first-round bye.

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and the Rams will look to play spoiler and push the 49ers out of postseason contention.

Joey Votto Daily Cover v1
Play
Fantasy

That Championship Fantasy Baseball Season, Part 1

A week-by-week examination of how Phil Dussault won the 2021 National Fantasy Baseball Championship.

Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler needs to help the Chargers to secure the win against the Raiders to stay in the playoff hunt.

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gestures after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Could this be Russell Wilson's final game with the Seahawks?

Russell Wilson throws a pass for Seattle.
NFL

Report: Seahawks Have No Plans to Trade QB Russell Wilson

The Seahawks will finish the ‘21 season with a losing record for the first time since 2011 as rumors swirl about their quarterback's future.