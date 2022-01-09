Warriors star Klay Thompson will make his season debut on Sunday after missing each of the past two seasons due to significant injuries.

In Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson tore his ACL and missed the entire 2019–20 season as a result. Then, in November ’20, he tore his Achilles and was forced to miss the subsequent season.

“Dub Nation, I'm back,” Thompson said in a video announcing his return.

He laster said in a statement posted by the Warriors: “I hate to use the phrase ‘can't wait’ because I love to be present in my life. But I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior.”

“Klay Day!!!,” forward Draymond Green tweeted, following news of Thompson's return. "Loading... I'm excited as hell!"

“His perseverance throughout these last couple years has been insane,” Green added in a team-released video. “You're talking a guy who rarely misses games, let alone missing two seasons in a row.”

Star guard Stephen Curry said in the same video, “I'm excited that he gets to showcase who he really is again. He's put in so much work over these last two years to come back from two tough injuries. We've see it behind the scenes and he deserves another opportunity to go out there and show the world what he's about.”

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Saturday that Thompson is going to start for the Warriors upon his return.

Golden State (29–9) is currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Tipoff for their game Sunday vs. Cleveland (22–17) is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

