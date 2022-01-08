Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson announced he is making his 2021 season debut after not appearing in an NBA game for over two years.

“Dub Nation, I'm back,” he said.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was optimism he could make his return this weekend, and now it appears he will officially take the court on Sunday to face the Cavaliers.

Thompson hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since 2019 after several serious injuries. In Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, he tore his ACL and missed the entire 2019–20 season as a result. In November 2020, he injured his achilles and has been sidelined ever since.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that nothing was official and he hadn’t talked to Thompson about a return before the official announcement. Clearly, he didn't want to spoil the surprise.

“The best way for me to help you read the tea leaves is it's not my announcement or decision to make,” Kerr said, per NBA.com’s Mark Medina. “Just keep your phone ready.”

The Warriors coach also said Thompson would be a starter when he did return but added he would have “less responsibility and fewer minutes.” He will be on a minutes restriction.

Even without its star wing, Golden State (29–9) is currently the No. 2 seed in the western conference. The Warriors will host the Cavaliers (22–17) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

