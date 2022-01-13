Skip to main content
Report: Knicks, Hawks Agree to Trade Involving Cam Reddish, Picks

A day after scoring 32 points in a blowout win over the Mavericks, Knicks guard RJ Barrett is being reunited with one of his former Duke teammates. New York has reached a deal with Atlanta centered on wing Cam Reddish.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are sending a protected 2022 first-round pick and Kevin Knox to the Hawks. In return, New York will receive the 22-year-old Reddish, veteran forward Solomon Hill, and a second-round pick via the Nets.

Reddish has played a career-low 23.4 minutes per game for the Hawks this season, despite a career-best 40% from the field in 37.9% from three in 2021–22. His 11.9 points per game is also a career high. According to Wojnarowski, Reddish sought a deal to a team with whom he can carve out a larger role, and potentially land a sizable contract extension this offseason.

According to multiple reports, a Reddish-to–New York deal has been in the works for some time. SNY's Ian Begley says an earlier framework for the trade included Quentin Grimes heading to Atlanta, but New York brass balked at including the 21-year-old rookie.

Instead, the Knicks opted to deal Knox, whose role has diminished each year in the league after a promising rookie campaign in 2018–19. The 22-year-old forward is averaging just 8.5 minutes per game in 13 appearances this season, scoring a career-low 3.6 points per game.

ESPN's Zach Lowe confirmed that the Hawks were in discussions with “several teams” on a Reddish deal, ultimately settling on this move with the Knicks. 

The Knicks are currently tied for 21st place in a crowded Eastern Conference at 21–21, one spot ahead of the 17–23 Hawks. Atlanta has stumbled out of the gate after a surprise run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

