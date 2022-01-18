Report: Lakers' Frank Vogel Coaching for His Job

Frank Vogel's status as the Lakers coach is in jeopardy amid the team's recent struggles, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Bill Oram.

Per The Athletic, Vogel is under fire more than ever before and is coaching for his job, having nearly been fired following Los Angeles' 37-point loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

Vogel agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers in August, after having amassed a 94—49 regular-season record in his first two seasons with the team. He has also recorded a 18—9 record in the postseason with the Lakers, having guided the Lakers to the 17th championship in franchise history.

Los Angeles defeated the Jazz, 101–95, on Monday night to move to 22–22 on the season and seventh in the West. Per The Athletic, the organization’s decision-makers are closely monitoring the key question of whether Vogel still has command of the locker room.

In late November, NBA reporter Marc Stein also noted how there was increasing buzz in coaching circles about increasing pressure on Vogel following the team's 10–10 start to the season.

Vogel began his career in the NBA as an assistant with the Celtics in 2001 and later serve as the head coach of the Pacers from 2010 to 2016 and Magic for two seasons prior to joining the Lakers.

