Report: Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball Suffers Meniscus Tear in Left Knee

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Chicago and Ball are expected to make a decision within the next two days regarding whether he should undergo arthroscopic surgery, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The procedure that would sideline Ball for four-to-six weeks.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan addressed the possibility of surgery on Thursday morning, noting “we haven’t gotten to that point,” per NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. Donovan previously told reporters Ball was receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain.

Ball hasn't played since Jan. 14, when the Bulls suffered a 138-96 loss to the Warriors. He had missed three consecutive games prior to Thursday's report. 

Ball is in his first season with Chicago, who is currently tied with the Heat atop the Eastern Conference standings. He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. 

As noted by NBC Sports Chicago, Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on same knee in July 2018 to address another small meniscus tear. It is believed he dealt with that injury throughout his rookie season.

