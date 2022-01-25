Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

James Harden Rumors: Nets Star Informed Several Confidants of Interest in Exploring Other Teams This Summer

While Nets star James Harden remains interested in competing for a championship in Brooklyn this season, Harden has also recently informed several confidants of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

Harden, 32, has a player option this summer and could test the free-agent market if he so chooses.  

According to Bleacher Report, coach Steve Nash's fluid rotations have disappointed Harden and star guard Kyrie Irving's part-time status due to being unvaccinated has also been a point of frustration. 

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is believed to prefer pursuing Harden or another star free agent in the offseason, rather than trading Ben Simmons for a lesser package ahead of this February's deadline.

Morey acquired Harden in a trade from the Thunder while running the Rockets and attempted to acquire Harden via trade last January, months after taking the Philadelphia job. 

SI Recommends

Last week, The Athletic also reported those around Simmons continue to insist that he’ll sit out the entire season if a deal isn’t done by the deadline. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix had previously reported the organization has conveyed to opposing teams that it isn't lowering the asking price for Simmons.

Harden declined to sign a three-year, $162 million extension with the Nets prior to the regular season, stating that he was focused on this year and didn’t “plan on leaving this organization and the situation that we have.” 

Bleacher Report reported Thursday that Harden has also not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his time in Houston.

In 41 games this season, Harden is averaging 22.7 points, his lowest total since his final season in Oklahoma City, and 10.1 assists per game.

The Nets enter Tuesday's game vs. the Lakers 29–17 on the season, and 0.5 games behind the Heat for the top seed in the East.

More NBA Coverage:
 Daily Cover: Shawn Bradley's Tall Order
Lakers Roundtable: Russell Westbrook's Dilemma and More
NBA Midseason Awards: Picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, More
 Selecting 2022 NBA All-Star Starters

YOU MAY LIKE

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2021 NFL Season

A look back on the 2021 fantasy football season through the prism of notable stats, facts and more.

Sean McDermott coaching the Bills.
NFL

McDermott Discusses Lack of Taunting Flag on Tyreek Hill TD

The Chiefs' wide receiver's peace sign nearly drew a penalty in Sunday's contest.

Khurtiss Perry
Play
College Football

SI99 Recruiting Rankings By The Numbers

Data surrounding the top college football recruits in the class of 2022, from college commitment, background and more.

SI99FBALL-2022-th
Play
College Football

Unveiling the Class of 2022 SI99 Prospect Rankings

Sports Illustrated unveils Postseason SI99 ranking of nation’s top high school football prospects

Sean McDermott-mmqb
NFL

McDermott Watched Last 13 Seconds vs. Chiefs ‘Over and Over’

It‘s been a rough few days for Buffalo‘s coach.

Christian Eriksen is training with Ajax
Soccer

Eriksen Trains With Ajax Ahead of Planned Return

Christian Eriksen began his senior career at Ajax, making his debut in 2010 as an 18-year-old after working his way through the club's youth teams.

Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Minnesota Twins Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Minnesota Twins hitters and pitchers.

Denis Shapovalov playing Rafael Nadal.
Play
Tennis

‘You Are All Corrupt’: Shapovalov Criticizes Chair Umpire in Loss to Nadal

The young Canadian lost his quarterfinals match to Nadal in five sets.