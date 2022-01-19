Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Ben Simmons Expected to Continue Sitting Out After Trade Deadline If Not Otherwise Moved

76ers All-Star Ben SImmons has not played for Philadelphia this year and it appears increasingly unlikely he will return for the franchise in the 2021–22 season.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that sources close to Simmons continue to insist that he’ll sit out the entire season if a deal isn’t done by the deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

Last week, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported the organization has conveyed to opposing teams that it isn't lowering the asking price for Simmons. Previous reporting had suggested any Simmons trade would entail not dealing for role players, but instead only for players who will help the 76ers become a championship contender.

Basketball reporter Marc Stein also reported the Sixers want to still convince Simmons to return to Philadelphia, but added that the Hawks have emerged as a potential new team that could be interested in the former No. 1 pick.

SI Recommends

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last week that the Kings, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves and Pacers are also possible suitors for Simmons.

Simmons' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand last Wednesday but the two sides came out of the meeting at a stalemate about how to proceed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

At the meeting, per ESPN, Paul told the Sixers that Simmons's mental health challenges continue to prevent him from returning to the team, and he reiterated a desire for his client to be dealt.

Philadelphia (25–18) enters Wednesday's game against the Magic as the six-seed in the East, but trail the top-seeded Bulls by only 2.5 games.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Shawn Bradley's Tall Order
Inside John Starks's 1994 Finals Nightmare
NBA Midseason Awards: Picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, More
• All 76ers: Barkley Urges Sixers to Trade Simmons for Joel Embiid's Sake

For more coverage of the 76ers, visit All 76ers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan Doctor Sue
Play
College Football

Michigan Reaches $490 Million Settlement in Abuse Case

The university agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Mexico-fans-chant-ban
Soccer

Mexico Threatens 5-Year Ban for Fans Using Anti-Gay Chant

The measures are the latest in the Mexican federation's efforts to eliminate the chant, which has been directed at opposing goalkeepers and led to sanctions by FIFA

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA

Gordon Hayward Reflects on His Time With Celtics and Why He Left

The former Celtic is making his first return to Boston since leaving the franchise.

USATSI_16535293
MMA

Ciryl Gane Determined to Dethrone Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

“I am only thinking about one thing, and that is this challenge,” Gane said ahead of Saturday's must-see main event in Anaheim, Calif.

WWE's Walter in the ring with a microphone on NXT
Extra Mustard

WWE Files Trademark for Ring Name Shared by Nazi Officer

“Gunther Stark” was the name of a Nazi U-boat commander in World War II.

gary-patterson-tcu
College Football

Patterson Seen at Texas Game, Comments on Coaching Rumors

TCU's former coach is expected to be on the 40 Acres this fall.

AP22016110256838
Play
Betting

Breaking Down the NFL Divisional Round

espn
Play
Media

Former ESPN Announcer Ron Franklin Has Died

Franklin started at ESPN in 1987 and worked for the network until 2011.