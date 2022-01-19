Report: Ben Simmons Expected to Continue Sitting Out After Trade Deadline If Not Otherwise Moved

76ers All-Star Ben SImmons has not played for Philadelphia this year and it appears increasingly unlikely he will return for the franchise in the 2021–22 season.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that sources close to Simmons continue to insist that he’ll sit out the entire season if a deal isn’t done by the deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

Last week, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported the organization has conveyed to opposing teams that it isn't lowering the asking price for Simmons. Previous reporting had suggested any Simmons trade would entail not dealing for role players, but instead only for players who will help the 76ers become a championship contender.

Basketball reporter Marc Stein also reported the Sixers want to still convince Simmons to return to Philadelphia, but added that the Hawks have emerged as a potential new team that could be interested in the former No. 1 pick.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last week that the Kings, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves and Pacers are also possible suitors for Simmons.

Simmons' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand last Wednesday but the two sides came out of the meeting at a stalemate about how to proceed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

At the meeting, per ESPN, Paul told the Sixers that Simmons's mental health challenges continue to prevent him from returning to the team, and he reiterated a desire for his client to be dealt.

Philadelphia (25–18) enters Wednesday's game against the Magic as the six-seed in the East, but trail the top-seeded Bulls by only 2.5 games.

More NBA Coverage:

• Daily Cover: Shawn Bradley's Tall Order

• Inside John Starks's 1994 Finals Nightmare

• NBA Midseason Awards: Picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, More

• All 76ers: Barkley Urges Sixers to Trade Simmons for Joel Embiid's Sake

For more coverage of the 76ers, visit All 76ers.