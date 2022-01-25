Clippers forward Paul George may need to undergo elbow surgery for a torn UCL, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

George has played just two games since suffering the elbow injury on Dec. 8. He made a brief return to the lineup in late December after a five-game absence, though he appeared in just two contests before returning to the sideline on Dec. 26.

“It's almost like I'm waiting for bad news on Paul George because they just, you know, it sounds like surgery is a real option there,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. “If he has that, he's done for the year.”

George, 31, is in his 12th NBA season and his third with the Clippers. He is a seven-time All-Star and four-time All-Defense selection, averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. George finished in the top 10 of the MVP vote twice, including a third-place finish in 2018–19.

The Clippers enter Tuesday night sitting No. 9 in the Western Conference at 23–25. Kawhi Leonard has not played this season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

