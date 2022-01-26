Sports World Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Two-Year Anniversary of His Death

Lakers star Kobe Bryant died two years ago Wednesday in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Bryant was 41 at the time of the accident, traveling to his youth sports academy for a basketball game. On Wednesday, those from around the sports world paid tribute to Bryant, sharing a variety of messages to honor the NBA Hall of Famer and his daughter.

