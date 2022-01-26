Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture in his left foot in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors.

Hardaway was ruled out for the game by Dallas shortly after landing awkwardly on a layup attempt in the second quarter. No timetable has been given for his return as of Wednesday morning.

Hardaway, 29, is in his ninth NBA season and his fourth in Dallas. His scoring and shooting numbers have taken a dip this season, with the Michigan product currently averaging 14.3 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field and 33.6% from three. Hardaway is in the first year of a four-year, $75 million contract with Dallas.

The Mavericks fell to 27–21 with Tuesday‘s defeat. They now sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.

More NBA Coverage:

• Why Grayson Allen’s Latest Foul Tests Our Love of the Bucks

• NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Jabari Smith Solidifying No. 1 Case, Johnny Davis Rising

• Lakers' Turnaround Possible With Anthony Davis Back

• Dallas Basketball: Big Trade Deadline Decisions; Can Dallas Bounce Back vs. Portland?

For more Dallas Mavericks coverage, head over to Dallas Basketball.