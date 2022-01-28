Things got chippy for a moment during the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 105–87 blowout of the Lakers on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

During a dead ball situation, Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony walked toward the sideline where two men were sitting behind a row of courtside seats inside the arena. The fans had been yelling and saying things about Anthony for several possessions, and Anthony was apparently fed up.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that one of the fans kept calling Anthony “boy” and yelled both “get in the corner boy” and “keep shooting boy” constantly. The fans were then ejected from the game.

“Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans, is the simplest way to put it,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game. “There’s gotta be a higher standard and hopefully that’s handled the right way.”

In a game in which the Lakers were without LeBron James, who was ruled out with left knee soreness, Anthony finished the evening with nine points and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

The Sixers (29–19) cruised to an 18-point victory and kept the Los Angeles from scoring in the final 2:25 of the game. The Lakers (24–25) have lost six of their last 10 games.

