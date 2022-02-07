Skip to main content
Report: Nets Brushed Off 76ers' Interest in James Harden

Nets general manager Sean Marks dismissed 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey's interest in star guard James Harden during a January phone call, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Per ESPN, the call marks the lone, direct communication between the two this season.

Still, according to ESPN, Harden and manager, Lorenzo McCloud, have been searching for an agent to partner with in the short-term to navigate the Brooklyn guard's playing future.

On Sunday afternoon, prior to the Nets' eighth consecutive loss, coach Steve Nash said that the organization has no plans to trade Harden ahead of Thursday's deadline.. 

Nash said Sunday that Harden has “continually reiterated that he wants to be here. And we've continually said that we want him here. That's our best chance to win. Nothing's changed from the communication we've had.”

When asked explicitly if the team was not trading Harden, Nash responded, ”Yes, that's correct.

Nash's comments come after The Athletic reported Friday that the 76ers were expected to pursue a deal for Harden and that the Nets were open to discussing the matter. That reported deal would see the Nets receive Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons in a return package.

Durant, Harden and star guard Kyrie Irving have appeared in only two games together this season and have played only 32 minutes together on the court.

Following Sunday's 124–104 loss to Denver, the Nets fell into a three-way tie for sixth-place in the Eastern Conference. Their next game is Tuesday against the Celtics, who are one of the teams with which they are currently tied.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

