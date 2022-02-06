Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Sunday that the organization has no plans to trade star guard James Harden.

Nash's comments come after The Athletic reported Friday that the 76ers were expected to pursue a deal for Harden and that the Nets were open to discussing the matter. That reported deal would see the Nets receiving Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons in a return package.

Nash said Sunday that Harden has "continually reiterated that he wants to be here. And we've continually said that we want him here. That's our best chance to win. Nothing's changed from the communication we've had."

When asked explicitly if the team was not trading Harden, Nash responded, "Yes, that's correct."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that star forward Kevin Durant doesn't want Harden to be moved either. Durant, Harden and star guard Kyrie Irving have appeared in only two games together this season and have played only 32 minutes together on the court.

The Nets have lost seven consecutive games and have dropped to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference. Harden has missed three of those games due to a hamstring injury. Durant hasn't played since Jan. 15 due to a knee injury.

The NBA trade deadline is set for next Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn plays the Nuggets in Denver on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

