Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Nets Coach Steve Nash Says Team Is Not Trading James Harden

Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Sunday that the organization has no plans to trade star guard James Harden.

Nash's comments come after The Athletic reported Friday that the 76ers were expected to pursue a deal for Harden and that the Nets were open to discussing the matter. That reported deal would see the Nets receiving Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons in a return package. 

Nash said Sunday that Harden has "continually reiterated that he wants to be here. And we've continually said that we want him here. That's our best chance to win. Nothing's changed from the communication we've had."

When asked explicitly if the team was not trading Harden, Nash responded, "Yes, that's correct."

SI Recommends

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that star forward Kevin Durant doesn't want Harden to be moved either. Durant, Harden and star guard Kyrie Irving have appeared in only two games together this season and have played only 32 minutes together on the court.

The Nets have lost seven consecutive games and have dropped to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference. Harden has missed three of those games due to a hamstring injury. Durant hasn't played since Jan. 15 due to a knee injury.

The NBA trade deadline is set for next Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn plays the Nuggets in Denver on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

The Bulls, Knicks Should Make Deals Ahead of Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline: Five Trades Worth Discussing
NBA Trade Deadline: What Should the Hawks Do?

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh Gattis with Michigan.
College Football

Report: Outgoing Michigan OC Gattis Texted Players About Decision

New Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis texted Michigan players to explain his decision.

leicester-city-v-huddersfield-town-premier-league-5b0150d5f7b09da517000002.jpg
Soccer

Leicester City Fan Attacks Nottingham Forest Players

Nottingham Forest advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup following Sunday’s win over Leicester City.

Brian Flores coaching the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Flores's Lawyers Respond to Goodell's Memo About Diversity Policies

Here's what they said.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (55) passes to forward K.J. Adams (24) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

College Hoops Takeaways: Kansas Caps a Weird Week With a Win

Six insights from a frenetic slate of college basketball.

Kelly Slater
Play
More Sports

Nearly 50, Kelly Slater Discusses Retirement After Big Win

He is turning 50 on Friday.

Josh Gattis coaching for Michigan.
College Football

Report: Miami Hiring Josh Gattis, CFB's Top Assistant, as Next OC

He was named last year's Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football's top assistant coach.

oly-logo
Olympics

Where Were the First Winter Olympics Held?

The first Winter Games took place in a town with a current population of less than 9,000 people.

Liz Cambage shooting for the Aces.
WNBA

Report: All-Star Center Liz Cambage Commits to Joining Sparks

She has made the All-Star team in four of her five WNBA seasons.