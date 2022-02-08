Skip to main content
Wizards Guard Bradley Beal Will Miss Remainder of Season With Left Wrist Injury

Wizards guard Bradley Beal will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The decision for Beal to undergo surgery came after discussion between the Wizards medical team and a re-evaluation by hand specialist Dr. Michele Carlson. 

“Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” said Beal in the team's statement. “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.”

Beal, 28, suffered the injury in the third quarter in the Wizards' road game against the Grizzlies on Jan. 29. The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists (career high) and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games this season.

Washington (24–29) currently sits one game behind the Hawks for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, meaning the Wizards will have to make up ground without their biggest star if they hope to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

