Reports: Blazers Agree to Trade CJ McCollum to Pelicans
Player(s)
CJ McCollum

Reports: Blazers, Pelicans Agree on CJ McCollum Trade

The Blazers and the Pelicans are reportedly set to make a major trade centered on Portland guard CJ McCollum, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After adding that there's “optimism” a deal will get done on Tuesday morning, Wojnarowski confirms that the two sides have agreed on a trade, sending McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to New Orleans for Josh Hart, Tomáš Satoranský, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a future first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks.

Stadium insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday morning that the two teams are “finalizing” a deal, including the Josh Hart-centered package heading back to the Trail Blazers.

McCollum, 30, has carried a heavy load in Portland this season with star point guard Damian Lillard nursing an abdominal injury. The 2015–16 Most Improved Player is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting an impressive 38.4% from beyond the arc. 

Despite McCollum's steady output, the Blazers are 21–33 and are the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. Portland has lost its last five games and seven of its last eight, signaling that change might be on the horizon.

On the other hand, New Orleans has played much better since the calendar turned to 2022. Led by 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have won their last three games and are 21–32.

