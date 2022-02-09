Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns

Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young Headline NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest

The NBA All-Star three-point contestants were announced Tuesday, and some of the league's biggest stars have made the list. 

Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills and Trae Young will go head-to-head on Saturday, Feb. 19 for the the two-round, timed shooting competition. The slam dunk contest and skills challenge will take place that evening as well. 

Bulls star LaVine, a two-time slam dunk contest champion, will make his third consecutive appearance in the three-point contest while Young is competing for the second time. Bane, Mills, Towns, VanVleet, Kennard and McCollum are all first-time participants. 

SI Recommends

Each player will have 70 seconds to shoot as many as 27 balls for a maximum score of 40 per round. The three competitors with the highest scores will face off in the championship round. 

Last year, Stephen Curry walked away victorious, a fitting precursor to becoming the all-time three-point record holder this season.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 2, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) walks off the court during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
NBA

Report: 76ers ‘Strongly Believe’ Harden Won’t Re-Sign With Nets

While reports say a trade between the two teams is unlikely, Philadelphia thinks Harden’s stay in Brooklyn will soon be over.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Scoreless Streak Extends to Five Games

It's been a rough start to 2022 for the soccer star, who hasn't looked this toothless in front of goal for a long time.

Larry Fitzgerald (11) alongside quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Comments on Kyler Murray’s Social Media Scrub

Murray deleted every trace of the Cardinals on social media for an unknown reason.

bradley beal
NBA

Bradley Beal to Undergo Wrist Surgery, Miss Rest of Season

The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists (career high) and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games this season.

Trevor Bauer with the Dodgers.
MLB

Bauer Won’t Face Criminal Charges for Sexual Assault

MLB’s investigation remains open.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea are at the FIFA Club World Cup
Soccer

Amid Struggles, Pulisic Has Another Shot at History

The U.S. star will be the first to tell you that he hasn't had the easiest season—again—but another landmark is within reach as Chelsea plays for the club world title.

Mike McDaniel coaching the 49ers.
NFL

New Dolphins HC McDaniel Confident in QB Tua Tagovailoa

“You have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out.”

don-martindale-ravens
NFL

Giants to Hire Wink Martindale as New Defensive Coordinator

Martindale will replace Patrick Graham, who left New York to join the Raiders.