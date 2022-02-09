The NBA All-Star three-point contestants were announced Tuesday, and some of the league's biggest stars have made the list.

Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills and Trae Young will go head-to-head on Saturday, Feb. 19 for the the two-round, timed shooting competition. The slam dunk contest and skills challenge will take place that evening as well.

Bulls star LaVine, a two-time slam dunk contest champion, will make his third consecutive appearance in the three-point contest while Young is competing for the second time. Bane, Mills, Towns, VanVleet, Kennard and McCollum are all first-time participants.

Each player will have 70 seconds to shoot as many as 27 balls for a maximum score of 40 per round. The three competitors with the highest scores will face off in the championship round.

Last year, Stephen Curry walked away victorious, a fitting precursor to becoming the all-time three-point record holder this season.

More NBA Coverage: