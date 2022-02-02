Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk contest at the upcoming All-Star weekend in Cleveland, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Green, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, will be joined by Knicks forward Obi Toppin, Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson and Magic guard Cole Anthony, per The Athletic.

Green is averaging 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 35 games played this season and will look to become the 15th rookie in NBA Slam Dunk Contest history to win the competition.

Toscano-Anderson and Anthony will be making their debuts in the competition, while Toppin lost in the final of the contest last year.

The Slam Dunk Contest is set for Feb. 19.

The NBA announced on Tuesday the participants for the Rising Stars game. In a new format, 28 players—comprising 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental team—will be drafted onto four teams coached by 75th Anniversary Team members Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy for a three-game tournament.

Each game will be played to a final target score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. The league says it will be a “race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season—the first two games will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while the third will be played until a team reaches 25 points.

The roster for the Rising Stars challenge includes:

Rookies:

Scottie Barnes, Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls

Chris Duarte, Pacers

Josh Giddey, Thunder

Jalen Green, Rockets

Herbert Jones, Pelicans

Davion Mitchell, Kings

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Jalen Suggs, Magic

Franz Wagner, Magic

Sophomores:

Precious Achiuwa, Raptors

Cole Anthony, Magic

LaMelo Ball, Hornets

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Kings

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons

Jae’Sean Tate, Rockets

G League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp

Dyson Daniels

Jaden Hardy

Scoot Henderson

