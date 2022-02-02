Report: Rockets Guard Jalen Green Headlines NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk contest at the upcoming All-Star weekend in Cleveland, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Green, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, will be joined by Knicks forward Obi Toppin, Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson and Magic guard Cole Anthony, per The Athletic.
Green is averaging 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 35 games played this season and will look to become the 15th rookie in NBA Slam Dunk Contest history to win the competition.
Toscano-Anderson and Anthony will be making their debuts in the competition, while Toppin lost in the final of the contest last year.
The Slam Dunk Contest is set for Feb. 19.
The NBA announced on Tuesday the participants for the Rising Stars game. In a new format, 28 players—comprising 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental team—will be drafted onto four teams coached by 75th Anniversary Team members Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy for a three-game tournament.
Each game will be played to a final target score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. The league says it will be a “race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season—the first two games will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while the third will be played until a team reaches 25 points.
The roster for the Rising Stars challenge includes:
Rookies:
Scottie Barnes, Raptors
Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls
Chris Duarte, Pacers
Josh Giddey, Thunder
Jalen Green, Rockets
Herbert Jones, Pelicans
Davion Mitchell, Kings
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Rockets
Jalen Suggs, Magic
Franz Wagner, Magic
Sophomores:
Precious Achiuwa, Raptors
Cole Anthony, Magic
LaMelo Ball, Hornets
Desmond Bane, Grizzlies
Saddiq Bey, Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Kings
Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves
Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart, Pistons
Jae’Sean Tate, Rockets
G League Ignite
MarJon Beauchamp
Dyson Daniels
Jaden Hardy
Scoot Henderson
