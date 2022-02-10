The Nets and 76ers pulled off one of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory on Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia acquired James Harden as the former MVP reunites with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, while the Nets received a package headlined by Ben Simmons. And it seems like the newest Brooklyn resident is happy with his new home.

Simmons is “thrilled with the change of scenery,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. He has reportedly spoken with Kevin Durant since the trade, and he should return to the floor at some point during the 2021–22 season.

Simmons has not played this year, sitting out as he cites mental-health concerns. Simmons struggled in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals, and he subsequently drew criticism from both Philadelphia fans and 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Former Sixers guard Seth Curry will come to Brooklyn along with Simmons, as will center Andre Drummond. The Nets are currently without Kevin Durant as he deals with an MCL strain, and Kyrie Irving only plays in road games due to his vaccination status.

Brooklyn enters Friday night No. 8 in the Eastern Conference at 29–25.

