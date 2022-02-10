Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Nets Are Better Without Harden
Nets Are Better Without Harden

Report: Ben Simmons Spoke With Kevin Durant, Excited to Join Nets

The Nets and 76ers pulled off one of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory on Thursday afternoon. 

Philadelphia acquired James Harden as the former MVP reunites with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, while the Nets received a package headlined by Ben Simmons. And it seems like the newest Brooklyn resident is happy with his new home. 

Simmons is “thrilled with the change of scenery,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. He has reportedly spoken with Kevin Durant since the trade, and he should return to the floor at some point during the 2021–22 season. 

Simmons has not played this year, sitting out as he cites mental-health concerns. Simmons struggled in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals, and he subsequently drew criticism from both Philadelphia fans and 76ers star Joel Embiid. 

SI Recommends

Former Sixers guard Seth Curry will come to Brooklyn along with Simmons, as will center Andre Drummond. The Nets are currently without Kevin Durant as he deals with an MCL strain, and Kyrie Irving only plays in road games due to his vaccination status. 

Brooklyn enters Friday night No. 8 in the Eastern Conference at 29–25. 

More NBA Coverage: 

 NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Nets, 76ers Agree to Harden-Simmons Deal 
 NBA Trade Grades: Nets Deal James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons
NBA Power Rankings: Trade Deadline Advice for Every Team
• Do James Harden and Joel Embiid Make Sense Together?

YOU MAY LIKE

Joel Embiid (left) and Ben Simmons (right) on the bench
Play
Extra Mustard

Embiid Has Incredible Reaction to Simmons, Harden Trade

It doesn't appear that Joel Embiid will miss his now-former teammate.

kayvon thibodeaux
NFL

Thibodeaux Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Play for Rams

One of the draft’s top prospects revealed why he doesn't want to play for the NFC champion.

andrew-whitworth-rams
Play
NFL

Andrew Whitworth Was Very, Very Wrong. And He Couldn’t Be Happier About It.

As the left tackle prepares for the Super Bowl—against his former team—a look back on his fateful decision to join a wunderkind first-year coach in L.A.

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards dunks against Duke.
College Basketball

Syracuse Center Jesse Edwards Out for Year With Wrist Injury

The Orange lose one of their most important players for the home stretch.

James Harden with the Nets.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Nets, 76ers Agree to Harden-Simmons Deal

We're bringing you all the latest rumors, trade news and analysis from around the NBA.

Joel Embiid and James Harden
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: 76ers, Nets Agree on James Harden–Ben Simmons Deal

Philadelphia is sending Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn for Harden and Paul Millsap.

kirby-smart-georgia
Extra Mustard

Photo of Jacked 2022 Georgia Signee Goes Viral

Branson Robinson, a 17-year-old running back signee for Georgia, had a jacked photo of him go viral this week.

Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How a Bizarre Coaching Cycle Ended; Super Bowl Props Show: The MMQB NFL Podcast

The coaching shuffle concludes. Plus Super Bowl prop bets!