Jarrett Allen Named As All-Star Game Injury Replacement for James Harden

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden in next weekend’s All-Star Game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on Monday.

The 76ers, who traded for Harden ahead of last week‘s trade deadline, ruled the 32-year-old guard out through the All-Star break with a strained hamstring earlier on Monday. He‘s expected to make his Philadelphia debut when the regular season continues next week.

Allen will join Team LeBron in Harden‘s place and get the chance to play on his home floor in Cleveland during Sunday‘s showcase.

A fifth-year veteran, Allen earned his first All-Star nod as a result of Monday‘s announcement. He‘s been a key interior contributor for the 35–22 Cavaliers, averaging 16.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, both of which are career-highs. 

Allen has also made his impact felt on the defensive end, racking up 1.35 blocks per game this season. Cleveland currently ranks first in points allowed (102.1) and third in defensive rating (105.3) among all 32 teams heading into the break.

Allen won‘t be without a familiar face when he takes the floor at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this weekend. Cavaliers third-year guard Darius Garland will also suit up for Team LeBron alongside his teammate.

The 2022 All-Star Game is scheduled to tip off just after 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

