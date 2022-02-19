Skip to main content
NBA
LeBron James

LeBron James: ‘Door Not Closed’ on Return to Cleveland

Lakers forward LeBron James is not a free agent until after next season, but there is already speculation about whether or not he will remain with Los Angeles for the rest of his career.

One thing is for certain though. James is not ruling out a return to Cleveland, which would be his third stint with the franchise that drafted him if it came to fruition.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told The Athletic. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

James assuredly knows exactly when he’s a free agent, despite him indicating otherwise. The Cavaliers are an attractive option for him to potentially select once he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2023. With two young All-Stars in forward Jarrett Allen and guard Darius Garland, the Cavaliers are set up to be a contender in the East for a number of years to come.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are old and salary cap-strapped. Outside of Anthony Davis, will there be a reason for James to remain in Los Angeles after next season?

Only time will tell, but James potentially joining the Cavaliers once again in the future should not be discounted.

