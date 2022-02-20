Skip to main content
Jarrett Allen Responds to Social Media Hating on His Outfit Choice Friday Night

NBA players have been continuously pushing the limit on fashion the past decade, and many have been mocked for going overboard in doing so. Ironically, one All-Star this weekend is getting mocked for going in the opposite direction.

Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen, filling in for James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, was spotted Friday night on the court wearing a very casual outfit that consisted of a hoodie, some khaki pants and grey sneakers. One fan took to Twitter to call it the “worst” outfit he'd ever seen—and the tweet went viral. 

Another fan had a much calmer take—that it’s an outfit most people wear all the time.

Allen caught wind of the 'controversy' and talked about it on Saturday. He found it hilarious.

“You know, it’s funny, because I thought I was okay. What am I supposed to do, wear a $5,000 chain to a game? It was just a casual outfit that I felt comfortable in, so, so be it.”

Allen has been getting praise for his attitude on the situation.

Meanwhile, the center is having a career year for the Cavaliers, averaging 16.2 points and 11 rebounds per contest in 50 games. He’s helped Cleveland to a 35-23 record, good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the break.

Allen will play for Team LeBron on Sunday, taking on Team Durant. We’ll see if he gets some solid minutes in his first All-Star Game.

