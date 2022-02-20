Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s Grandma, Barbara Davis, Dies Ahead of NBA All-Star Game

Kevin Durant will not attend the NBA’s 75th anniversary team ceremony at the 2022 All-Star Game on Sunday night after his grandmother, Barbara Davis, died on Sunday morning.

Wanda Durant, Kevin’s mother, announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we share with family and friends that our Dear Sweet Mama, BARBARA A. Davis, transitioned early this morning,” Wanda Durant wrote. “Words can not describe how our family feels doing this time. We want to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences, and well wishes. God is GOOD and His PEACE comforts all of us.”

Durant will not be on hand in Cleveland when the league honors the rest of NBA’s 75 greatest players of all-time, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania. Many current and former players will be present during Sunday’s showcase and will be recognized at halftime.

SI Recommends

Durant had already announced that he wasn‘t planning to play in this year’s All-Star game after he suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee in January. The 33-year-old hasn‘t played in over a month and his exact return date remains unclear.

Coverage of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game begins on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL Scouting Combine
NFL

NFLPA Sends Letter Supporting Prospects Not at Combine

The NFLPA told all agents it will support any prospect who decides to decline an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

By Daniel Chavkin
Five soccer balls on a field
Soccer

New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore Scores Hat Trick of Own Goals

The defender scored a hat trick of own goals during Sunday’s match against the United States.

By Mike McDaniel
Big Ten Logo
College Basketball

Big Ten Releases Statement on Michigan-Wisconsin incident

The Wolverines’ head coach is being reviewed by the conference for any further punishment.

By Madison Williams
Greg Gard coaching Wisconsin.
College Basketball

Greg Gard Explains What Led to Altercation With Juwan Howard

Howard didn’t like the timeout the Wisconsin head coach took and had a message for him after the game.

By Joseph Salvador
juwan howard
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Explains Physical Altercation With Wisconsin Assistant

The Michigan coach was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical following Wisconsin's win over the Wolverines on Sunday.

By Nick Selbe
Michigan's Juwan Howard contacting a Wisconsin assistant coach.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Takes Swing at Wisconsin Assistant Coach

A scuffle broke out after the final buzzer sounded.

By Ben Pickman
Chris Paul standing on the court.
Play
WNBA

CP3 Named Inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Award Recipient

The WNBA is rewarding Paul for his contributions to the advancement of girls‘ and women's basketball, and his advocacy for the league.

By Ben Pickman
aliyah boston
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Ties SEC Record With 19th Consecutive Double Double

The junior continued her dominant season by making history with the 50th double double of her career.

By Nick Selbe