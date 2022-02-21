Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said Saturday he has yet to speak with Zion Williamson since being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Blazers.

“I haven’t had conversations with him directly,” McCollum said during TNT’s All-Star Saturday night coverage. “I’ve spoken with some people close to him and I look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now but I’m gonna get to the bottom of it.”

Williamson has not yet played for the Pelicans this season as he recovers from foot surgery. He was supposed to be ready for the start of the season, but he reportedly suffered several setbacks in his recovery. Williamson could potentially require a second surgery on his foot, which could keep him out for the remainder of 2021-22, according to New Orleans Times Picayune’s Christian Clark

The Pelicans remain in the hunt for the play-in tournament despite Williamson’s extended absence. The exit the All-Star break at 22–36, two games back of the Blazers for the final play-in spot.

More NBA Coverage: