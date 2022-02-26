Skip to main content
Report: LeBron James’s Agent Met With Lakers to Dispel Rumors of Change in Franchise

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul reportedly met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday to silence the rumors that LeBron James was plotting a return to Cleveland and to dispel any thoughts of Klutch having issues with the Lakers’ organization, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

This news comes after recent comments from James, leaving speculation on his future in Los Angeles and not ruling out a possible return to the Cavaliers during the NBA’s All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told The Athletic. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

James, in fact, will be a free agent in the summer of 2023

In Tuesday’s meeting, Paul—who manages James and Lakers star forward Anthony Davis—reportedly explicitly stated that James is mainly focused on putting the Lakers in a position to finish the 2021-22 season strong and compete for a NBA title. Per Wojnarowski, changes to the roster and the future of franchise are things that will be discussed more at the conclusion of the season.

James’s recent comments—which included a rumored return to Cleveland and applauding Thunder general manager Sam Presti—stemmed from Pelinka not making any changes to the Lakers current roster at the NBA trade deadline. 

Los Angeles passed on signing former All-Star John Wall from the Rockets during the league's trade deadline. Like LeBron, Wall is also a Klutch Sports client, and a trade out of Houston would have relieved Wall from an implausible situation with the team.

Los Angeles (27-31) currently sits ninth in the Western Conference and is playing without Davis. The forward suffered a mid-foot sprain in his right foot during the Lakers game against the Jazz on Feb. 16 and will be reevaluated around March 16.

