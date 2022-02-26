Mitchell Robinson’s Father Found Safe After Two Weeks

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson III’s father has been found safe on Feb. 25 after going missing on Feb. 11.

Robinson took to Instagram last week to bring awareness to his father’s case and asked for any information people could give. Robinson is originally from Pensacola, Fla.

Robinson’s father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., was found in Clayton, Mo., by the Clayton Police Department, according to Pensacola News Journal. The department reported that he was stopped during a routine traffic stop, and they ran his information in the system to determine he was the missing person. It is unknown why or how Robinson Jr. went missing.

Robinson III has not spoken out about his father being located on his public social media channels.

In his fourth year in the NBA, the 23-year-old Knicks center is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 8.3 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game.

