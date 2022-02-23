Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s father is missing, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida. In the release posted on Feb. 13, the sheriff’s office says he has been missing since Feb. 11.

Robinson has asked the public for help on social media. In a snapchat story, he posted “My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620,” the number for the Escambia County Sheriff’s department. Days later on his Instagram story, he made a public plea to his father.

“Don’t know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home pops,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson, 23, is a native of Pensacola and spent his first two years of high school there before relocating to Louisiana. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft by New York.

