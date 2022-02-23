Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Want LeBron James Back
Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Want LeBron James Back
Player(s)
Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson Asks Public for Help With Missing Father, Last Seen Feb. 11

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s father is missing, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida. In the release posted on Feb. 13, the sheriff’s office says he has been missing since Feb. 11. 

Robinson has asked the public for help on social media. In a snapchat story, he posted “My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620,” the number for the Escambia County Sheriff’s department. Days later on his Instagram story, he made a public plea to his father. 

“Don’t know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home pops,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson, 23, is a native of Pensacola and spent his first two years of high school there before relocating to Louisiana. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft by New York. 

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

villanova-uconn
College Basketball

SI:AM | UConn–Villanova Was Everything Great About College Basketball

A classic clash in the Big East.

By Dan Gartland
roger-federer-mailbag
Tennis

Will Roger Federer Pass His Rivals Again?

In our latest mailbag, we look at Jelena Ostapenko's recent win and consider a return to best-of-five set finals at non-major tournaments.

By Jon Wertheim
Emma Raducanu after winning the 2021 U.S. Open.
Tennis

Emma Raducanu’s Stalker Given Five-Year Restraining Order

A 35-year-old man made trips to Raducanu’s home, once stealing one of her father’s shoes.

By Dan Lyons
lia-neal-my-story-lead
Olympics

Be the Representation You Want to See

By winning a bronze medal in London 2012 and a silver in Rio 2016, U.S. swimmer Lia Neal became the first Black woman to compete in multiple Olympics. Now retired, the 27-year-old reflects on embracing her responsibility as a role model and details the work she’s doing to increase diversity in the predominantly white sport of swimming.

By Lia Neal
Joaquin Niemann of Chile tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.
Play
Fantasy

Honda Classic DFS: Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger Anchor Solid Lineups

As the PGA Tour heads to Florida, we've got a pair of Honda Classic DFS lineups that could be productive this weekend.

By SI Fantasy Staff
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI
NFL

OBJ Shares News of Successful Knee Surgery, Birth of Child

The Rams receiver has had a busy few weeks.

By Zach Koons
USATSI_9597417
MMA

Q&A: Gegard Mousasi on Upcoming Title Defense, Israel Adesanya and More

Mousasi chats with SI before putting his middleweight belt on the line against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275.

By Justin Barrasso
Connecticut players celebrate after regaining possession of the ball in the final second of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.
Play
Betting

UConn's Late Free Throws Against Villanova Steal Win From Bettors

UConn forward Andre Jackson's free-throw strategy with two-tenths of a second remaining against Villanova on Tuesday affected those who bet the game's spread.

By Matt Ehalt