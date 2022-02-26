Skip to main content
Report: Tomáš Satoranský Heading Back to Wizards After Buyout by Spurs

Tomáš Satoranský is set to head back to Washington to play for the Wizards after the Spurs bought out his contract on Saturday, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Satoranský is expected to sign a free agent deal with the Wizards after the Spurs agreed to a contract buyout. 

Satoranský was taken by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA draft, making his NBA debut with the team in 2016. He remained in Washington until the 2019 season, when he was traded to the Bulls, playing for the team for two seasons. 

Ahead of the 2021–22 season, Satoranský was traded to the Pelicans. He was just dealt to San Antonio on Feb. 9, playing in one game for the team. Now, he appears to be heading back to where he began his NBA career.

Satoranský has not been a consistent starter so far this season, starting in three games for the Pelicans. He is expected to be a pivotal piece in the Wizards’ backcourt. 

The Wizards are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 27–32 record.

