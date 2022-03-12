Skip to main content
Gregg Popovich Sets NBA Career Wins Record

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich set the NBA’s all-time wins record on Friday night, as the Spurs defeated the Jazz 104–102.

With his 1,336th career victory, Popovich passed Don Nelson to become the winningest coach in NBA history. Nelson held the record since April of 2010.

League commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Popovich’s historic night.

“Gregg Popovich’s success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it’s only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins,” Silver said “His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career.”

