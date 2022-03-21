Skip to main content
NBA
NBA
NBA Veteran Jamal Crawford Announces Retirement
NBA Veteran Jamal Crawford Announces Retirement

Former NBA Star Jamal Crawford Announces Retirement

Jamal Crawford, a 21-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year, announced his retirement from the game of basketball on his personal Twitter account on Monday morning.

“’Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.’ Thank you basketball, I owe you everything,” Crawford wrote in the tweet.

Crawford spent parts of 21 seasons with nine different franchises. His five seasons with the Clippers, five with the Knicks, and four with the Bulls were his longest-tenured stops throughout his career.

Crawford was a reliable isolation scorer and a valuable rotation player for several franchises. His five-year stint in Los Angeles with the Clippers from 2012 to ’17 was a microcosm of his long career in the NBA. Crawford averaged at least 12.3 points per game each season with the Clippers despite starting only 34 total games over his five seasons with the franchise.

Crawford averaged 16.6 points per game over his long career on 41% shooting from the floor. He retires with 19,419 career points, which is currently No. 61 on the all-time list. He was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2009–10 with the Hawks, in ’13–14 and ’15–16 with the Clippers. 

