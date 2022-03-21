Report: Zion Williamson Not Expected to Return This Season

Zion Williamson is not expected to return to the court this season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The power forward hasn’t appeared in a game all season after breaking his right foot during an offseason workout in the summer, with his rehab period featuring several setbacks.

After an MRI revealed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal in December, it was announced that Williamson would rehab away from the team in Portland. He returned to New Orleans in March in what was the first positive sign in a significant amount of time. But now it appears a return this season is not going to happen.

The 21-year-old has been seen doing stationary shooting and can put weight on the injured foot, per The Athletic.

Williamson, an All-Star in 2021, will have to make his return next season and watch his team from the sidelines during this crucial stretch.

The Pelicans enter Monday night holding the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference at 30–41. They’re currently tied with the Lakers.

