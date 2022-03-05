Skip to main content
NBA
Report: Zion Williamson Returning to New Orleans for Next Step in Foot Rehab

Zion Williamson is taking a positive step in his rehab from foot surgery.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Williamson is returning to New Orleans and is cleared to move forward with basketball activities. Williamson had been rehabbing his foot in Portland.

Williamson hasn't played this season after having surgery to repair a fractured right foot in the offseason. He was originally cleared for basketball activities on Nov. 26, but he suffered a setback in December and was shut down from basketball activities.

In early January, the Pelicans announced that Williamson would rehab his foot away from the team, while it supervised his progress.

According to reporter Andrew Lopez, Williamson will continue his rehab at the team facility while the Pelicans play on the road, but he will be around the team when New Orleans plays at home.

While recovering from his injury, Williamson has still been at the center of the conversation for the Pelicans. He initially didn’t reach out to C.J. McCollum when New Orleans traded for the star guard, which led former Pelicans guard JJ Redick to criticize Williamson’s “lack of investment.”

After a rough start to the season, the Pelicans are now playing well without Williamson. New Orleans has won four straight, five of its last seven, and nine of its last 13 games. The team currently occupies the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, only a half game behind the Lakers for the No. 9 seed.

For more on the New Orleans Pelicans, head to Pelicans Scoop.

